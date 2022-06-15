Celebrating National Candy Month at Three George’s

June is National Candy Month and it is time to celebrate at Three George’s in Mobile. Chelsey stopped by their shop in the heart of Downtown Mobile to see what the oldest candy shop in the city has to offer daily. From chocolate to colorful suckers, you and your family will not regret your trip to Three George’s this Summer. Not only does Three George’s have candy, but they also carry ice cream and has a complete soda counter where you can order sandwiches and lunch plates.

226 Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile

www.3georges.com

