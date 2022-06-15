Deputy-involved shooting sends suspect to University Hospital

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A deputy-involved shooting in south Mobile County has sent an ex-con to University Hospital.

Charles Dickson was rushed there under heavy guard late Tuesday afternoon after he was shot by Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies. Multiple officers followed the ambulance as he was rolled into the emergency room.

According to MCSO, the 54-year-old from Saraland was a wanted fugitive with two active warrants out for his arrest.

Investigators said Dickson, along with father and son Carl and Christian Peters, allegedly burglarized a home in Grand Bay Tuesday. Residents dialed 911, and deputies put out a BOLO for their car. That’s when another deputy spotted them and pulled them over.

Deputies said the father and son in the backseat complied, however, Dickson--the driver--allegedly put the car in drive and rammed into the deputy’s vehicle to get away. He then tried to run over the deputy.

“At this point, he did not use a weapon, but he used a 4,000-pound vehicle as a weapon,” said Sgt. Mark Bailey with MCSO.

Backup arrived, and two deputies opened fire on Dickson, hitting him at least once.

Fortunately, no deputies were injured.

“It doesn’t just happen in places like California or Chicago or other big cities,” said Bailey. “We have had deputies killed. We have had local law enforcement die in the line of duty, and it doesn’t have to be by gunfire.”

MCSO said Dickson is in guarded condition. The two deputies who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

