Fairhope PD believes stolen gun likely used in shooting death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police said the gun likely used to kill CJ Edwards was reported stolen from a vehicle in Fairhope earlier this year. That gun was recovered after police were called to a residence on Twin Beach Rd. early Saturday morning, June 11, 2022 for a call of shots fired. Police said Edwards was taken by personal vehicle to Thomas Hospital and was then flown to University Medical Center in Mobile. He did not survive.

Police said the investigation shows there were multiple shots fired at the party. What they don’t know yet, is if there was an exchange of gunfire or if only one gun was involved. While they’re still waiting on forensics to confirm it, investigators believe the gun recovered was the one used in the shooting.

When asked if he thinks the shots were directed at CJ or if he thinks it was accidental, Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police said they’re still trying to find out.

“We’re getting both sides of that and that’s why, like I said, the investigation continues,” Nolte said. “You do hear accidental. You do hear the other side of there was some kind of an altercation, but at this point, like I said, we’re getting both.”

Fairhope Police said this is the city’s first homicide since 2014 but for now, are calling it a death investigation. It’s taken several days to interview many witnesses who were at the party and there are still several police want to talk to. No arrests have been made.

Family displays old high school athletic posters of CJ Edwards along Twin Beach Rd. where he was shot (Hal Scheurich)

“Obviously, that’s the way we want to see it go, but again, we’ve got to get to that point in the investigation to make that determination,” Nolte explained. “Obviously, with interviews still ongoing, we know that there’s people still out there that we haven’t talked to that we don’t know were there.”

Based on the interviews done so far, investigators said they have two persons of interest. The goal is to bring the Edwards family closure as soon as possible. An underlying concern with the gun found at the scene is that it was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

“Obviously, that weapon is doing you no good in a vehicle in the middle of the night. Why not take it in, secure it, get it somewhere else? It’s just putting more opportunity out on the street for something to go bad. Obviously, this is another one of those examples,” Nolte said.

Fairhope Police would like to talk with anyone who was at the party and saw what happened.

Visitation for CJ Edwards is from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Small’s Funeral Home on County Road 64. The funeral will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Fairhope.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.