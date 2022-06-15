‘Feels like’ temperatures will be above 105 again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heatwave continues for another day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s again with “feel like” temps hitting above 105 degrees again. We’ll see a few spots picking up storms again, but this will be in random locations with the heating of the day and most will fizzle out this evening. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and keeping cool out there. Rain and storm coverage won’t be overwhelming at only 20-40% today through the weekend, so some of you will get some relief from the heat but most won’t. In the Tropics, we’re watching the same disturbance in the Caribbean but as of now it’s too soon to know whether it could impact the southern Gulf.

