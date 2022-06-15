Free check-ups offered to bring attention to preventable health problems during Men’s Health Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - June is Men’s Health Month -- a time to bring awareness to preventable health problems that many men face.

FOX10 and Franklin Primary Health are teaming up to provide some free check-ups.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Franklin Primary Health CEO Charles White and Pierre Goode to discuss why early detection is key.

