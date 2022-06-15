Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Free check-ups offered to bring attention to preventable health problems during Men’s Health Month

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - June is Men’s Health Month -- a time to bring awareness to preventable health problems that many men face.

FOX10 and Franklin Primary Health are teaming up to provide some free check-ups.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Franklin Primary Health CEO Charles White and Pierre Goode to discuss why early detection is key.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Free check-ups offered to bring attention to preventable health problems during Men's Health...
Free check-ups offered to bring attention to preventable health problems during Men's Health Month
USA Health’s Dr. Walker Plash discusses avoiding snakebites
USA Health’s Dr. Walker Plash discusses avoiding snakebites
USA Health’s Dr. Walker Plash discusses avoiding snakebites
USA Health’s Dr. Walker Plash discusses avoiding snakebites
Infirmary Health radiation oncologist Dr. Olivia Claire Ball discusses cutting-edge treatment...
Infirmary Health radiation oncologist Dr. Olivia Claire Ball discusses cutting-edge treatment for brain tumors