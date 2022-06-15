Healthy Living with USA Health: Children’s Miracle Network

We continue our Healthy Living with USA Health. Hayley Chancey with Children’s & Women’s Hospital joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on the Children’s Miracle Network campaign with Sam’s Club and Walmart that raises funds for the hospital. For more information, watch the clip above.

