Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Homeless man charged after Pride-themed cannon partially painted over

The rainbow paint pattern on the cannon at Mobile’s Loop celebrating Pride Month was partially...
The rainbow paint pattern on the cannon at Mobile’s Loop celebrating Pride Month was partially painted over with black paint during the middle of the night. A homeless man has been charged with the act.(Brandon Gardner, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rainbow paint pattern on the cannon at Mobile’s Loop celebrating Pride Month was partially painted over with black paint during the middle of the night.

Police arrested a homeless man and charged him with criminal mischief after responding at 12:39 a.m. to the intersection of Government Street and Houston Street in reference to a subject painting the cannon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Phillip Douglas Dean, 37, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail. Online jail records show him as being homeless.

He was charged with outstanding warrants for panhandling and disorderly conduct in addition to criminal mischief.

The cannon had been painted with the rainbow pattern in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. A Facebook event was established to repaint the cannon with the Pride colors today at 5:15 p.m.

Phillip Douglas Dean
Phillip Douglas Dean(Mobile County Metro Jail)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
MCPSS feeding children who need breakfast and lunch for the summer
Mobile County Public School System’s Summer Feeding Program is back
Single-vehicle crash claims life of 75-year-old man
Derrick Lashawn Stallworth
Police: Foley man charged with raping child