Homeless man charged after Pride-themed cannon partially painted over

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rainbow paint pattern on the cannon at Mobile’s Loop celebrating Pride Month was partially painted over with black paint during the middle of the night.

Police arrested a homeless man and charged him with criminal mischief after responding at 12:39 a.m. to the intersection of Government Street and Houston Street in reference to a subject painting the cannon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Phillip Douglas Dean, 37, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail. Online jail records show him as being homeless.

He was charged with outstanding warrants for panhandling and disorderly conduct in addition to criminal mischief.

The cannon had been painted with the rainbow pattern in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. A Facebook event was established to repaint the cannon with the Pride colors today at 5:15 p.m.

Phillip Douglas Dean (Mobile County Metro Jail)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.