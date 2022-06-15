‘I have never in my life abused anyone’: Man accused of raping fellow student at Spring Hill College takes stand in own defense

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former Spring Hill College student accused of raping a fellow student took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

Vassil Kokali’s testimony was at one point emotional as he described in graphic detail what happened with Audrey Cox in March 2021.

Kokali spent nearly two hours walking jurors through what he says happened. He describes the sexual encounter with Cox in March 2021 as consensual.

Before the alleged encounter, Kokali said he was with Cox at a local nightclub and they started dancing and kissing.

While at the bar, Kokali says Cox told him she wanted to see him later.

He said later that night he went to her dorm room and knocked on the door and immediately entered.

He said they both had been drinking.

Kokali testified about an hour later she asked him to leave. He says while Cox did not explicitly say she wanted to have sex while they were in the dorm room he said based on his interaction with her that night at the bar, he assumed.

A question throughout the trial has been whose blood was found in Cox’s room.

Kokali says he believes it was his after he cut himself falling off Cox’s bed.

Kokali was also asked about another accuser who testified on Monday. He says he did not rape her or Cox and he got emotional when he said: “I have never in my life abused anyone.”

Prosecutors say Spring Hill College found Kokali violated their sexual misconduct policy.

Kokali says that he does not believe the investigation at the school was fair.

We also heard from seven other witnesses who spoke about his character, all of them said he was not capable of raping anyone.

The defense plans to call one more witness on Wednesday with closing arguments set to follow.

The case could be in the hands of the jury Thursday afternoon.

If convicted on the rape and sodomy charges, Kokali faces 10 years to life in prison.

