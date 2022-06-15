MCSO looking for man caught on camera stealing from a Semmes restaurant

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras stealing liquor from a Mexican restaurant in Semmes.

The thief was caught on camera inside with no mask, no gloves, and an empty backpack.

The video shows the guy behind the bar. The only thing covering his face is the brim of his hat.

At one point, you see him grab a bottle of alcohol and stuff it in his backpack.

As he tried to escape through a back door, he struggles to get it open before giving up. However, he would eventually get out.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you have any information on who this man is, to call them. You can also leave a tip online on their website.

