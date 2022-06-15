Mobile County Public School System’s Summer Feeding Program is back
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With school being out for the summer, the Mobile County Public School System’s Child Nutrition Program is making sure students still have meals to enjoy throughout the day with its Summer Feeding Program.
“We know that there is a need in our community to continue feeding our students.”
Although class is no longer in session, children under 18 who are in need of a meal can swing by their local school to get breakfast and lunch -- for free.
“It’s great that we have cafeteria workers and administrators who are willing to open up their schools and provide this service for the community,” said Rena Philips, Director of Communications for MCPSS.
Monday through Thursday breakfast is served hot and ready from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Those times vary depending on the school.
Some reminders this summer:
-All the meals are served in the cafeteria at the participating schools.
-Students must eat their meals at the school.
-There is no curbside service this time around.
Philips said the schools serving meals may be different each week.
“Due to some summer staffing issues, we do like to give our employees some time off during the summer, it varies week to week where the program is being offered, so we encourage people to call 251-221-4374 to find out if a school near you is serving lunch and breakfast,” said Philips.
The school system is not only facing Summer staffing issues, but like many schools across the country, food supply shortages are also a looming issue, but Philips said they are making it work.
“Our cafeteria managers are continuing to be very creative and they may switch the menu out and may serve different things based on the availability of certain products, but today we have spaghetti, so we’re still able to serve the students healthy and well-balanced meals.”
Philips also said the program wouldn’t be possible this summer without their All-Star cafeteria staff.
“We have the best cafeteria workers and managers in the country. They truly love the children, that’s why they’re here during their summer instead of taking the summer off, they’re here feeding their children and making sure that they have healthy meals.”
Meals are being offered until July 28. Students can receive meals from any of the sites listed below.
The school sites are:
Allentown Elementary
Augusta Evans Special School
Baker High
B.C. Rain High
Booth Elementary
Breitling Elementary
Burroughs Elementary
Calcedeaver Elementary
Castlen Elementary
Collier Elementary
Collins-Rhodes Elementary
Craighead Elementary
Dixon Elementary
Dodge Elementary
Eichold-Mertz Elementary
Fonde Elementary
Forest Hill Elementary
Gilliard Elementary
Grant Elementary
Griggs Elementary
Hollinger’s Island Elementary
Holloway Elementary
Howard Elementary
Hutchens Elementary
Just 4
Kate Shepard Elementary
Mary G. Montgomery High
Murphy High
McDavid-Jones Elementary
Meadowlake Elementary
Morningside Elementary
O’Rourke Elementary
Scarborough Middle
Spencer-Westlawn Elementary
Taylor-White Elementary
Whitley Elementary
Williamson High
Wilmer Elementary
Parents may contact the school in their area or call the Child Nutrition Program Department in the Central Office at 251-221-4374 for additional information.
---
