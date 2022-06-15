Mobile County Public School System’s Summer Feeding Program is back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With school being out for the summer, the Mobile County Public School System’s Child Nutrition Program is making sure students still have meals to enjoy throughout the day with its Summer Feeding Program.

“We know that there is a need in our community to continue feeding our students.”

Although class is no longer in session, children under 18 who are in need of a meal can swing by their local school to get breakfast and lunch -- for free.

“It’s great that we have cafeteria workers and administrators who are willing to open up their schools and provide this service for the community,” said Rena Philips, Director of Communications for MCPSS.

Monday through Thursday breakfast is served hot and ready from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Those times vary depending on the school.

Some reminders this summer:

-All the meals are served in the cafeteria at the participating schools.

-Students must eat their meals at the school.

-There is no curbside service this time around.

Philips said the schools serving meals may be different each week.

“Due to some summer staffing issues, we do like to give our employees some time off during the summer, it varies week to week where the program is being offered, so we encourage people to call 251-221-4374 to find out if a school near you is serving lunch and breakfast,” said Philips.

The school system is not only facing Summer staffing issues, but like many schools across the country, food supply shortages are also a looming issue, but Philips said they are making it work.

“Our cafeteria managers are continuing to be very creative and they may switch the menu out and may serve different things based on the availability of certain products, but today we have spaghetti, so we’re still able to serve the students healthy and well-balanced meals.”

Philips also said the program wouldn’t be possible this summer without their All-Star cafeteria staff.

“We have the best cafeteria workers and managers in the country. They truly love the children, that’s why they’re here during their summer instead of taking the summer off, they’re here feeding their children and making sure that they have healthy meals.”

Meals are being offered until July 28. Students can receive meals from any of the sites listed below.

The school sites are:

 Allentown Elementary

 Augusta Evans Special School

 Baker High

 B.C. Rain High

 Booth Elementary

 Breitling Elementary

 Burroughs Elementary

 Calcedeaver Elementary

 Castlen Elementary

 Collier Elementary

 Collins-Rhodes Elementary

 Craighead Elementary

 Dixon Elementary

 Dodge Elementary

 Eichold-Mertz Elementary

 Fonde Elementary

 Forest Hill Elementary

 Gilliard Elementary

 Grant Elementary

 Griggs Elementary

 Hollinger’s Island Elementary

 Holloway Elementary

 Howard Elementary

 Hutchens Elementary

 Just 4

 Kate Shepard Elementary

 Mary G. Montgomery High

 Murphy High

 McDavid-Jones Elementary

 Meadowlake Elementary

 Morningside Elementary

 O’Rourke Elementary

 Scarborough Middle

 Spencer-Westlawn Elementary

 Taylor-White Elementary

 Whitley Elementary

 Williamson High

 Wilmer Elementary

Parents may contact the school in their area or call the Child Nutrition Program Department in the Central Office at 251-221-4374 for additional information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.