Muffinjaw Designs offers glassblowing workshops at Eastern Shore Art Center

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - If you are artistic and looking for something new and fun to do, Muffinjaw Designs is offering a class on glassblowing.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Freddie Blache to learn more about it.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.