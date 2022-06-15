One suspect in jail, another still in the hospital following deputy-involved shooting

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies opened fire during an intense scene in Grand Bay. Deputies say they were trying to pull over three men who took off after they allegedly burglarized a home in Grand Bay. One man who didn’t want to be identified says the chase ended in his front yard on Tom Gunn Road.

“My son called me and told me he heard shots fired so we ran home and by the time I got here it was 10 cops, 15 cops here,” said the neighbor.

The bigger surprise came later when a detective told him exactly what happened.

“Apparently they pulled up in my driveway and I guess he tried to run a cop over or something. He tried to make my circle and that’s where it all went down in my yard,” added the neighbor.

The investigation continued in his driveway for several hours while detectives worked their way around the scene.

“When we got there they had already I guess shot the guy and had him on the ground in handcuffs,” said the neighbor.

That guy ended up being 54-year-old Charles Dickson who was shot when two deputies opened fire after investigators say Dickson tried to use the car as a weapon. Almost running over a deputy and hitting one of their cars in the process.

Dickson was shot at least once and rushed to University Hospital where deputies say he is in stable condition after having surgery earlier today. Two more men were in the car with Dickson but got out of the car and surrendered before Dickson was shot. One of them was 45-year-old Carl Peters Jr. who was booked into Metro Jail and charged with burglary.

As for the third man involved in yesterday’s incident. The sheriff’s office says he did not go into the house during the alleged burglary so he has not been arrested and charged with anything.

