Plans for Saraland Sports Complex on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Saraland is working on one of its biggest projects yet, a sports complex near Celeste Road. Natalie Moye, Saraland City Councilwoman, and Saraland City Council President Joe McDonald joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more details. They say the complex is set to open in mid 2024.

City of Saraland

Saraland, AL

251-675-5103

