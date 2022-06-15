Plans for Saraland Sports Complex on Studio10

The City of Saraland is working on one of its biggest projects yet, a sports complex near Celeste Road. Natalie Moye, Saraland City Councilwoman, and Saraland City Council President Joe McDonald joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more details. They say the complex is set to open in mid 2024.

City of Saraland

Saraland, AL

251-675-5103

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.