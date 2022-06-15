Police: Foley man charged with raping child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers and detectives of the Foley Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of a sexual assault.

Police say their investigation revealed that Derrick Lashawn Stallworth, 27, of Foley, sexually assaulted a child under 12 years old. According to investigators, he was known to the victim.

Stallworth was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for unrelated charges and is also being charged with one count of first-degree rape for this case.

This is still an ongoing investigation, police say.



