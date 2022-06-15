Advertise With Us
Police make third arrest in killing of 11-year-old boy in Mobile

Mother to 11-year-old shooting victim speaks out
Mother to 11-year-old shooting victim speaks out
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a third person connected to the killing of an 11-year-old boy in Mobile.

Investigators arrested Anthony Jerome Shinn, 20, on Wednesday on charges of murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into a vehicle.

The victim, Lequinten Morrissette, was shot to death on May 30 while he was inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza.

Investigators said a group of people fighting on Duval Street started firing shots at each other when a stray bullet went into the house and killed Lequinten.

The day after the shooting, police arrested Cameron Walker on a charge of felony murder. Tyrik Dubose, 21, was captured on June 7 and is charged with felony murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

---

