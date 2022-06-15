Advertise With Us
Recipe: Shrimp and Pineapple Fried Rice

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
You’ll be living on island time with this delicious recipe from Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3/4 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. Sriracha hot sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped small
  • 1 cup pineapple, chopped small
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 6 cups cooked white rice

STEPS:

Whisk coconut milk, soy sauce, Sriracha, and kosher salt together in a bowl.

Heat 4 tbsp. coconut milk mixture in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add red bell pepper and shredded carrots and cook for 3 minutes. Add shrimp, and 4 more tbsp. coconut milk mixture. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add cooked rice, pineapple, and the remaining coconut milk mixture. Stir and cook for another 5-10 minutes until shrimp are cooked through. Stir in green onions and serve.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

---

