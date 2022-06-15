Advertise With Us
Saraland police charge woman with killing her boyfriend

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland police arrested a woman on a murder charge connected to a weekend shooting that left her boyfriend dead.

Investigators said Juanita Dandles, 72, shot Tommie Junior Smith, 66, at a home on Highway 45 on Saturday, June 11.

After Smith was wounded, police said Dandles put him in a car and started driving. Police said she stopped at McMillian’s Barbecue in Prichard and asked people there to call 911. When crews arrived, they pronounced Smith dead from his injuries.

Investigators did not reveal what led up to the shooting.

