Sheriff: Couple and their child tied up during home invasion in Monroe County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said a couple and their eight-year-old child were tied up in a home after two men kicked in their door around 2am Tuesday.

It happened on Perdue Hill Road.

Boatwright said the two suspects cut up the man in the house and then forced him in his own car and drove to a local motel where they ditched him and took off in somebody else’s car.

Boatwright said the suspects cut the man and beat him up so badly, he was taken to University Hospital in Mobile.

The sheriff believed the suspects were looking for valuables in the home and the victims said they didn’t know their intruders.

Monroe County investigators need your help finding the two suspects. They said they might be in a Toyota Camry with the license plate: A0DUD2. The sheriff said they were in masks, hoodies and wearing gloves.

If you know anything about the crime, call the law.

