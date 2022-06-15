Advertise With Us
Single-vehicle crash claims life of 75-year-old man

(WAFB)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 75-year-old man, authorities said.

Officers responded to Interstate 10 at Interstate 65 around 8 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a single-vehicle crash. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver, Raymond Callaway, was eastbound on I-10 when he tried to exit onto northbound I-65 and struck the guardrail, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Callaway was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

