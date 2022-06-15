Special Olympians back home on Gulf Coast after competing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our local delegation of Special Olympics athletes is just back on the Gulf Coast after a week competing in Orlando, Florida.

This year was a first for some of our local athletes. It was the first time the Mobile-Baldwin team competed at the national level for competitive cheer.

This morning on FOX10 News, we were so excited to have some members of our local cheerleading team and their coaches joining us on Good Day Gulf Coast. See the interview in the accompanying video.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.