14 arrested as Mobile police target Campground community in anti-drug crackdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said agents targeted the Campground community in an anti-drug operation.

A total of ten search warrants were executed on Lola Street, Ann Street, Clay Street, and Gaston Street in what police called Operation Crack Down.

Police said they found five grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of cocaine, spice, marijuana, 37 ounces of codeine syrup, suboxone, $7,644 cash, 16 boxes of AK-47 ammunition, and seven firearms, including one stolen gun.

Officers arrested 14 people and have arrest warrants for six others.

The suspects arrested and their charges are listed below.

Arrested:

Tony Jones

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Sean Oliver

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession Controlled Substance

Unlawful Promotion of Prison Contraband

Derrick Rush

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Quinton McMillan

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Frederick Nelson

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Harassing Communications (warrant)

Jamal Marshall

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Bruce Jackson

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Darius White

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (warrant)

Tarine Woods

Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment

Thomas Beckham

Possession Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Speeding (warrant)

Murle Robinson

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keith Rogers

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sarah Caruso

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marilyn Taylor

Run Red Light (Warrant)

No Driver License (Warrant)

No Driver License (Warrant)

Open Container (Warrant)

Wanted with active warrants:

Jaland Bell

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Attempting to Elude

Discharge Gun Occupied or Unoccupied Bldg/Vehicle

Isaac Coleman

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jerry Carter

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jerry Marks

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Montese Harris

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Rodney English Jr.

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

