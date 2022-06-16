Advertise With Us
14 arrested as Mobile police target Campground community in anti-drug crackdown

Mobile Police target Campgrounds community in anti-drug crackdown(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said agents targeted the Campground community in an anti-drug operation.

A total of ten search warrants were executed on Lola Street, Ann Street, Clay Street, and Gaston Street in what police called Operation Crack Down.

Police said they found five grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of cocaine, spice, marijuana, 37 ounces of codeine syrup, suboxone, $7,644 cash, 16 boxes of AK-47 ammunition, and seven firearms, including one stolen gun.

Officers arrested 14 people and have arrest warrants for six others.

The suspects arrested and their charges are listed below.

Arrested:

Tony Jones

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Sean Oliver

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
  • Possession Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Promotion of Prison Contraband

Derrick Rush

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Quinton McMillan

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
  • Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Frederick Nelson

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Harassing Communications (warrant)

Jamal Marshall

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Bruce Jackson

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Darius White

  • Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
  • Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (warrant)

Tarine Woods

  • Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment

Thomas Beckham

  • Possession Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
  • Speeding (warrant)

Murle Robinson

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keith Rogers

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sarah Caruso

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marilyn Taylor

  • Run Red Light (Warrant)
  • No Driver License (Warrant)
  • No Driver License (Warrant)
  • Open Container (Warrant)

Wanted with active warrants:

Jaland Bell

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Attempting to Elude
  • Discharge Gun Occupied or Unoccupied Bldg/Vehicle

Isaac Coleman

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jerry Carter

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jerry Marks

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Montese Harris

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Rodney English Jr.

  • Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

