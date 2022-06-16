14 arrested as Mobile police target Campground community in anti-drug crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said agents targeted the Campground community in an anti-drug operation.
A total of ten search warrants were executed on Lola Street, Ann Street, Clay Street, and Gaston Street in what police called Operation Crack Down.
Police said they found five grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of cocaine, spice, marijuana, 37 ounces of codeine syrup, suboxone, $7,644 cash, 16 boxes of AK-47 ammunition, and seven firearms, including one stolen gun.
Officers arrested 14 people and have arrest warrants for six others.
The suspects arrested and their charges are listed below.
Arrested:
Tony Jones
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Sean Oliver
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Promotion of Prison Contraband
Derrick Rush
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Quinton McMillan
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Frederick Nelson
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Harassing Communications (warrant)
Jamal Marshall
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Bruce Jackson
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Darius White
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (warrant)
Tarine Woods
- Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
Thomas Beckham
- Possession Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Speeding (warrant)
Murle Robinson
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Keith Rogers
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sarah Caruso
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Marilyn Taylor
- Run Red Light (Warrant)
- No Driver License (Warrant)
- No Driver License (Warrant)
- Open Container (Warrant)
Wanted with active warrants:
Jaland Bell
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Attempting to Elude
- Discharge Gun Occupied or Unoccupied Bldg/Vehicle
Isaac Coleman
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Jerry Carter
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Jerry Marks
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Montese Harris
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Rodney English Jr.
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.