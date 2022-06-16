Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Shining Star Camps this summer

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office brought back its Shining Star Camps this summer. The first camp week is wrapping up but there’s three more to go and still time for you to sign up.

Shining Star summer camp is an important outreach by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. This is the 12th year for the program. A lot is packed into four, three-day camps each summer. There’s interaction with law enforcement and public servants but there’s also fun trips, like the one Thursday, June 16, 2022.

“I just enjoy all the people having fun and I’m having fun…all the games, all the field trips we’re going to. I just enjoy everything,” said incoming 6th-grade student, Collin Dodd.

Dodd is a repeat Shining Star camper and loves the atmosphere. Close to 100 campers converged on Hot Wheels skating rink in Daphne Thursday. The field trip gave the kids a chance to cut loose and just have some fun.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office started this summer program with the goal of making kids comfortable around School Resource Officers, first-responders and familiarizing them with what they do.

Campers, ages 8 - 12 spend time meeting first responders and learning what it takes to do their jobs (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

“We bring in all different areas of public safety so when the kids, they come in contact, whether it be law enforcement, whether it be medics, whether it be someone working on the power lines, they have an understanding of what they’re doing,” explained camp director, Sgt. Jeff Spalling with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “They don’t know all the parts of the job, but they have an overview and a better appreciation of what they do.”

There’s plenty of fun and games but campers get first-hand experiences with EMS crews, firefighters and other first responders.

“With all the youth violence on the uptick, it’s good to reach these youth at a young age, create these relationships and let them understand that there is somebody they can talk to. If they wear a gun and badge, so be it. If they wear a fire hat, so be it,” Spaller said.

This first camp session of the summer is based out of Magnolia School and it wraps up Friday, June 17, 2022. There’s still plenty of room to get in on other sessions. The camp accepts kids ages 8 through 12 and the cost is just $40 per child. To register and find out which camp is for you, visit the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office online and look for Shining Star Camp.

