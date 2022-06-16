Exploreum Science Center opens a new exhibit, Illusions: The Reality of Deception

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Exploreum Science Center in Downtown Mobile welcomed a brand new exhibit for the summer.

The exhibit might make you a little...dizzy. As you enter the Exploreum, you’ll step into a world of illusions.

“Illusions, The Reality of Deception” is the latest in-house created exhibit. A team at the Exploreum hand-picked the pieces and displayed them, themselves.

“This is all the teamwork that is done by the educators team and everyone working together to make it happen,” said Elyssa Simpson, the Community Engagement Coordinator.

The illusions are endless, or at least some of them seem to be. With six different rooms to explore, you’ll see some pieces that make you dizzy or just downright confused.

“We have our upside-down room, where everything is upside down”

“We have all of our sketches, the sketches are of different examples of different ways you can alter your perception of how things are of reality through drawing”

“We have our op art, where if you stand and stare at a picture for too long it starts to move.”

There are also a lot of hands-on activities.

“Two of our rooms are ones of hands-on activities, there’s one activity of course with the boxes, one box is small, one box is big, they weigh around the same amount, but the small one feels heavier,” said Simpson.

Although the illusions are a whole lot of fun, they’re also educational.

“The military used them in the world wars,” said Simpson, “they used inflatables to look like tanks cars, and airplanes to look like we had an army on a front where it was just inflatables, just all bunch of balloons.”

Overall, it’s a mind-bending trip through time and space.

The illusions exhibit will run until September 17th during normal hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.