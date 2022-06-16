Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Jury finds former Spring Hill College student not guilty on all charges in rape trial

Jury finds former Spring Hill College student not guilty on all charges in rape trial
Jury finds former Spring Hill College student not guilty on all charges in rape trial(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury found Vassil Kokali not guilty on all charges on Thursday.

The former Spring Hill College student was charged with raping a fellow student in March 2021.

The jury reached its verdict after about 90 minutes of deliberations.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Exploreum Science Center opens a new exhibit, Illusions: The Reality of Deception
Exploreum Science Center opens a new exhibit, Illusions: The Reality of Deception
Jones says the two events so far have been a success with more than 20 different agencies on...
More community day events planned in effort to curb youth violence
BCSO's Shining Star Camp returns after 2-year COVID hiatus
BCSO's Shining Star Camp returns after 2-year COVID hiatus
Bond granted for woman accused in shooting death of boyfriend
Bond granted for woman accused in shooting death of boyfriend
Residents want city to put on more programs, events to help stem youth violence
Residents want city to put on more programs, events to help stem youth violence