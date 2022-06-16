Jury finds former Spring Hill College student not guilty on all charges in rape trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury found Vassil Kokali not guilty on all charges on Thursday.

The former Spring Hill College student was charged with raping a fellow student in March 2021.

The jury reached its verdict after about 90 minutes of deliberations.



