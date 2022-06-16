Mobile man arrested in carjacking case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 20-year-old man accused in a carjacking.

Shaun Lamar Pruitt of Mobile was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Officers responding to Autumn Woods Apartments at 101 Foreman Rd shortly after midnight Tuesday morning learned that a known male subject armed with a gun approached the male victim, according to the Mobile Police Department. The subject, identified as Pruitt, struck the victim with the gun, forced him out of the vehicle and fled the scene in the vehicle, police said.

Officers recovered the victim’s vehicle shortly afterward in Prichard police jurisdiction, according to authorities.

Pruitt’s bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

