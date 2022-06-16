Mobile man sentenced to prison for 2017 murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge sentenced a Mobile man to 30 years in prison for a 2017 murder.

Kwazi Thomas shot Gerard Joyner on Donald Street on the night of September 27, 2017. Police said Joyner was able to tell witnesses who shot him before he passed away from his injuries.

A jury found Thomas guilty of murder earlier this year.

