More community day events planned in effort to curb youth violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The recent wave of youth violence has hit a lot of people hard across Mobile.

“I hate to see this world like this,” said Leandria Haywood. “There’s too many children out here dying everyday.”

A lot of parents feel like this summer is critical for children who have a lot of free time now that school is out.

“When a child’s mind is wandering they wonder what to get into and so it’s better to give them activities to do,” said Haywood.

That’s a big focus for Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones who’s using the community day events to get children engaged.

“This is an opportunity for them to be heard, for them to be able to amplify their voices essentially. For them to tell us directly what it is that we can do to help them,” said Jones.

Jones says the two events so far have been a success with more than 20 different agencies on hand to provide resources while young people get the chance to talk about what they need.

“They want to work they want to have the opportunity to make their living but then they also want to participate in activities,” said Jones.

Jones says he’s working with community partners to come up with ways and resources that could help overcome hurdles and make programs more accessible. Both Jones and parents say that’s only one step in curbing youth violence.

“More parents getting involved in their children’s activities,” said Haywood.

“We can attempt to address the individual that’s pulling the trigger all day but if we’re sending them back to an environment that’s not conducive to positive change we’re beating a dead horse,” Jones.

