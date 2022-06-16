Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD makes arrest in Lemon Street shooting

Ralph Hall Jr.
Ralph Hall Jr.(Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting on Lemon Street.

Ralph Hall Jr., 28, of Mobile was arrested Wednesday and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree assault.

Hall is accused of shooting a man in the 1500 block of Lemon Street.

According to police, Hall drove to the victim’s residence on the night of June 9. The men argued. Hall pointed a gun out the driver’s side window, shot the victim then fled, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Hall’s bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charles Dickson was shot by deputies after MCSO says he tried to use his car as a weapon when...
One suspect in jail, another still in the hospital following deputy-involved shooting
Mobile County Public School System’s Summer Feeding Program is back
Mobile County Public School System’s Summer Feeding Program is back
Muffinjaw Designs offers glassblowing workshops at Eastern Shore Art Center
Muffinjaw Designs offers glassblowing workshops at Eastern Shore Art Center
Piggly Wiggly opens in west Mobile
Piggly Wiggly opens in west Mobile