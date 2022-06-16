MPD makes arrest in Lemon Street shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting on Lemon Street.

Ralph Hall Jr., 28, of Mobile was arrested Wednesday and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree assault.

Hall is accused of shooting a man in the 1500 block of Lemon Street.

According to police, Hall drove to the victim’s residence on the night of June 9. The men argued. Hall pointed a gun out the driver’s side window, shot the victim then fled, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Hall’s bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

