Online state surplus property auction underway

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction online. It starts Thursday, with bidding running until 6 p.m. Wednesday. You can find more information about becoming an authorized bidder online.(Source: ADECA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Laptops, office furniture, vehicles and other items are up for bid in the next state surplus property auction beginning Thursday.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction online. Bidding runs until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A list of the auction items can be found at www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA says it acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

ADECA officials say auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year. However, surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

For more information about the online auction or how to become an authorized bidder, visit ADECA’s website or call (334) 284-0577.

