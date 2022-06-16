Advertise With Us
Orange Beach Police asking for help identifying a marine gps theft suspect

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say is responsible for stealing approximately $27,000 in marine GPS equipment.

According to the Orange Beach Police Department, the thefts happened at two businesses on April 30th If you recognize him, please contact  Investigator Croll at (251) 980-4311.

