Temperatures will soar on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more heat to deal with as temperatures will soar to the upper 90s later today, and the “feel like” temperature could be close to 110 degrees. You’ve got to be safe and find ways to keep cool out there! Find shade, get in the AC whenever possible, and most importantly stay hydrated. There will still be a few storms out there, but that will only hit some of you and not all of you. The hot weather continues through next week so if you have Father’s Day weekend plans, watch out for the sizzling temps. In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

---

