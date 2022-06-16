Woman Steals Money/Prescription from Friend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s an old saying( that I’ve cleaned up because this is a “family friendly” website): No one can “mess” with you, like a friend can “mess” with you. This FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect just might prove that.

This is 43 year old Jamie Rae Loper. Last month-according to Mobile Police-Loper reached out to friend to say she needed money, and asked to borrow some from her. The friend agreed, but when she drove to Loper’s Tillmans Corner Hotel, Loper pulled a knife and her, according to investigators, demanded all the cash her friend had, as well as the prescription drug she had just picked up. Loper then ran away. She hasn’t been seen since, but police tell us she hangs around that group of hotels in Tillmans Corner.

Take a good look at Loper’s mug shot. She’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. She’s charged with First Degree Robbery. If you have seen Jamie Rae Loper, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you call.

