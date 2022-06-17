AFC Mobile and BELONG host free soccer clinic

The following information was provided by AFC Mobile:

AFC Mobile and BELONG are partnering up to provide this free soccer clinic to 50 Hispanic immigrant children ages from 3 to 14 years old in the Mobile County area. The reason for this is to share the passion of soccer with these amazing kids who come from low income families who do not have the financial support to enjoy a simple sport. Foosacklys has joined the cause and has donated 50 gift cards for the young participants.

The clinic will be hosted by Coach Memo Lumbreras, AFC Mobile Academy coach and Jr. Academy director assisted by three 1st team players from AFC Mobile; Lucas Ros, Diego Candia and Alejo Garcia.

The event will be on Friday June 17, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Mobile County Soccer Complex 3701 Halls Mills Rd. Mobile AL and will conclude at 8:30 pm

