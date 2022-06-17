Truck carrying ammunition catches fire after crash near Loxley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A truck carrying ammunition catches fire after a crash on HWY 90 just west of County Road 66 in Loxley. According to witnesses on the scene, ammunition was going off in the fire creating a very dangerous situation.

This story as more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.