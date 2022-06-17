Distinguished Young Women through the years

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. Previous Distinguished Young Women joined Joe on set with more information on the finals this year.

Each summer, 50 state representatives travel to Mobile, AL, to compete in the National Finals program. This year, over $150,000 in cash scholarships will be awarded during the three nights of showcases.

Community Night: sneak peek family fun showcase on June 22 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, only $5, tickets can be purchased at the door. This is a one-hour preview show that kids young and old will enjoy!

Distinguished Young Women’s 65th Annual National Finals will be held June 23, 24, & 25 at 7pm at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Tickets information can be found at DYWNationalFinals.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.