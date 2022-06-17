Hale steps down as Prichard’s acting fire chief

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Acting Fire Chief David Hale Sr. has stepped down from the Prichard Fire Department’s acting chief position.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner made the announcement Friday.

Hale will continue his role as the department’s district fire service chief.

Gardner has not yet named an interim chief. More details will be released as they are available.

---

