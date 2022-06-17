Advertise With Us
Hale steps down as Prichard’s acting fire chief

David Hale Sr., Prichard Fire Department
(City of Prichard)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Acting Fire Chief David Hale Sr. has stepped down from the Prichard Fire Department’s acting chief position.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner made the announcement Friday.

Hale will continue his role as the department’s district fire service chief.

Gardner has not yet named an interim chief. More details will be released as they are available.

