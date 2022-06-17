The heat wave is going to be hitting us full blast today and over the Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures will be reaching the 98-100 degree range each day with “feel like” temps around 115 degrees. With this kind of heat, you have to make sure you are playing it smart by avoiding being outside during the afternoons and staying hydrated each day. Drink lots of water and take breaks by going into AC rooms when you can.

Temps will stay way above average for the rest of June unfortunately. In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

