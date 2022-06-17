Juneteenth Events with USA & the City of Mobile

Juneteenth 2022 is Sunday, June 19, and there are plenty of events planned in the surrounding days.

The University of South Alabama Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office of Community Engagement are collaborating with the City of Mobile to host several events for Juneteenth, including a month-long Juneteenth Book Chat about the New York Times Bestseller “On Juneteenth” by Author Annette Gordon-Reed, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. The same evening of the book chat kick-off will be a panel discussion later that evening.

Monday, June 20, 2022, 12-1 p.m., at the Student Center Terrace will be the kick off for the Juneteenth Book Chat and later that evening will be a Juneteenth Panel Discussion on “Finding the Meaning in Freedom” at 5:30 p.m. at the Marx Library Auditorium on South’s campus/and via Zoom.

The City of Mobile also has a number of events planned, including free Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail tours on Friday, June 17, 2022 and a big family celebration at Hope Community Center on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

To find out more about all of these Juneteenth events, visit these links:

www.southalabama.edu/departments/diversity/programs-events.html

www.cityofmobile.org/parks-rec/events/juneteenth

