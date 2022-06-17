Linked Jennarations Permanent Jewelry

Linked Jennarations is ready to help you get ‘linked.’ Chelsey spoke with Amy and Jenna Dixon about their business and permanent jewelry. What’s permanent jewelry? Amy and Jenna say it is bracelets or anklets that are welded on using a quick, painless process that enables the user to wear them indefinitely. Lots of people get “linked” together at the same time, creating a modern day friendship bracelet or as a symbol of a special bond with someone.

They have events at various boutiques across south LA, MS and AL. Linked Jennarations will be at BlackHorse Gifts in Saraland on Thursday, June 16, 2022 and LMT Girl in Mobile on June 23rd. We will be back at BlackHorse Gifts and Meggie B’s in Semmes, and Ollie Cate Boutique in Daphne all in the month of July.

All locations of events are listed on our website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.