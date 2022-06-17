Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Recipe: Dale’s Taquitos

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Dale’s Seasoning Challenge is back on Studio 10! Our hosts Joe & Chelsey will each make a dish using Dale’s, along with MasterChef Junior’s Starla Chapman.

Chelsey kicks off the challenge with these chorizo taquitos. Find the recipe here and watch this video to see how they’re made.

Learn more about the Dale’s Seasoning products here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Find the perfect match with Culler Beauty
Find the perfect match with Culler Beauty
Juneteenth Event with Association for the Study of African American Life and History
Juneteenth Events with USA & the City of Mobile
Homeowners insurance review with EZ Insurance
Homeowners insurance review with EZ Insurance
Find the perfect match with Culler Beauty
Find the perfect match with Culler Beauty