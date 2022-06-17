Suspect arrested in Florida after strange incident at a Foley park

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Thirty-seven-year-old David Daniels caused a lot of concern in Foley earlier this month when police say he started drawing attention to himself at a park.

“We found out later he was at the kids’ park acting strange,” said Police Chief Thurston Bullock.

Bullock says when a girl left the park Daniels walked in her direction leading to a strange encounter with two homeowners.

“He ends up going to a house and walks into the house and tells the people there’s an injured little girl inside of their shed and they need to come get this girl out of there,” added Bullock.

When Foley Police arrived they said there was no girl in the shed and Daniels was still acting strange. That’s when the girl came home and mentioned a creepy guy in the park. Police ended up arresting Daniels for criminal trespassing and public intoxication but not kidnapping.

“He never made an overt act to kidnap any kid or do anything to any kid over there even though he was acting weird,” said Bullock.

Bullock says his mom bonded him out the next day and took him to Florida where she took him to get psychiatric help. Investigators say when he got out he told two children he would walk them home but a woman at a local church could tell something was wrong.

“One of the little girls mouthed at me help me this is not my dad,” said the woman.

An arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Daniels had hit the children in the head and even put one of them in a headlock before encountering the woman.

“He was kind of talking over her right behind her putting his arm around her neck saying we just moved into the neighborhood,” added the woman.

The report says she was able to get the children to safety before police found him hours later. Daniels is now charged with child abuse and false imprisonment.

Chief Bullock did want to stress that because Daniels never put his hands on any children he could not be arrested for attempted kidnapping. He also says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

