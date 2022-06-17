As temperatures increase, Baldwin EMC remains confident in power grids

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The heat is on outside. Forcing you to use more power inside. People across the country are cranking up those AC units and turning on those fans.

James Robinson owns a home and said with his situation, he has to find alternative ways to stay cool without breaking the bank.

“I have to go to a friends house and hang out because my AC went out and I can’t afford to replace it. Like now, I’m basically headed home for the day, because it’s been so hot,” Robinson said.

Residents in Indiana and Texas are dealing with potential rolling blackouts as their power grids are pushed to the limit. Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC said we’re well prepared.

“You’re seeing some utilities asking members or their customers to curtail their energy use. Well, you’re in different grids in the United States. The grid that we’re in, in the south east, we have the reserves to meet the demand right now,” Ingram said.

Homes in Baldwin County are powered with the help of 23 substations.

The county has seen large growth over the years, but Baldwin EMC included that in their forecast to prepare for this exact scenario.

“There is an increase of demand on our electrical system. But working with our power supplier, we are assured that we have the capacity we need, and our substations can handle the additional demand we’re seeing on our system right now,” Robinson said.

Some ways you can save energy this summer include:

-keeping your cooling systems running efficiently.

-switching to led light bulbs.

-and unplugging electronics when not in use.

---

