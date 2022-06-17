‘This is Mobile’: Record breaking heat possible this weekend on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is not even officially summer yet, but it sure feels like it.

This horrendous heat was almost unbearable on Friday.

“This is Mobile,” said Vincent McZeek. “This is how it is between the months of May to September. So, it’s going to be hot just be prepared for it.”

By mid-afternoon, the temperature soared to the mid-90s. The real feel was almost 110 degrees.

McZeek testing his limits on the tennis court at Medal of Honor Park around 1 PM.

“I’m preparing for something big next week,” he said. They have a big tennis tournament down here in Mobile and you got to get acclimated to the heat, you’re going to be playing in it.” While McZeek was purposely playing in the heat, others are trying to find a way to beat it.

Dozens of kids packing the splash pad at Medal of Honor Park looking for any relief from the sweltering temperatures.

“We’re here for the kids to have fun, cool off, and enjoy the summer,” said April Johnson.

This weekend could break records on the Gulf Coast and that has Steven Millhouse from Mobile Fire-Rescue worried. Over the last few days, they have gotten multiple heat calls daily, but he says they expect even more this weekend.

“We can’t stress enough limiting your exposure in the sun,” Millhouse said. “If you’re outside of course it’s beautiful, but it’s definitely dangerous.”

Back on the tennis court, McZeek is continuing to practice and so far, so good.

“It’s getting better, still hot still sweating a bunch but as long as I make sure I have the electrolytes balance right everything is good,” he said.

On days like this, experts recommend sports drinks and water. They also recommend you limit your time outside, know your limits and know the signs of heat exhaustion.

