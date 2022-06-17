Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Two dead in shooting at apartment complex in Mobile

Two killed at Bay Pointe Apartments in Mobile
Two killed at Bay Pointe Apartments in Mobile(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to Bay Pointe Apartments on St. Stephens Road around 8 p.m. On scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds and bullet holes in several vehicles.

No other details have been released.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGM horticulture students plant corn field
MGM horticulture students plant corn field
As temperatures increase, Baldwin EMC remains confident in power grids
As temperatures increase, Baldwin EMC remains confident in power grids
Baldwin EMC confident in power grids this summer
As temperatures increase, Baldwin EMC remains confident in power grids
Campers, ages 8 - 12 spend time meeting first responders and learning what it takes to do their...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Shining Star Camps this summer