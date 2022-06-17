Two dead in shooting at apartment complex in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to Bay Pointe Apartments on St. Stephens Road around 8 p.m. On scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds and bullet holes in several vehicles.

No other details have been released.

