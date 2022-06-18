Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

5 wounded in early morning shooting in Pensacola

(WIS)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola investigators are trying to determine the motive behind an early morning shooting at a downtown nightclub that left five people injured.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. today at The Pelicans Nest at 15 E. Intendencia St. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Two more victims were located a short time later in local hospitals, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Officials also said a gun was found inside the nightclub, authorities said.

The victims were men and women ranging from 21 to 45 years of age, according to authorities. The injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives said they believe the shooting incident was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

softball players try to beat gulf coast heat
All-Stars softball players try to beat the Gulf Coast heat during local tournament
The family of former U.S. Marine Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh has not heard from him since June 8.
New videos emerge of Alabamians feared to be captured by Russia
A gun and police tape.
Five people injured in early morning shooting in Pensacola, police are investigating
Daily Dot Com: Limiting kids' summer screen time
Daily Dot Com: Limiting kids' summer screen time