5 wounded in early morning shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola investigators are trying to determine the motive behind an early morning shooting at a downtown nightclub that left five people injured.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. today at The Pelicans Nest at 15 E. Intendencia St. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Two more victims were located a short time later in local hospitals, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Officials also said a gun was found inside the nightclub, authorities said.

The victims were men and women ranging from 21 to 45 years of age, according to authorities. The injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives said they believe the shooting incident was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

---

