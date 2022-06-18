All-Stars softball players try to beat the Gulf Coast heat during local tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With temperatures in the 90s and feels-like temps hitting triple digits, Saturday, All-Stars softball teams prepared to keep things cool during their softball tournament.

“Fans, we’re using fans,” said one player.

The Spanish Fort All-Stars team said they’re used to playing in the heat and have all the tricks and gadgets to try and beat it.

“I have like this wet towel that you wet and you’ll put it around your neck and then you’ll stay cool, or I have a fan.”

“Just drink a lot of water”

“I usually get some cooling wraps, and fans and just lay down and take a nap.”

Cool wraps and water also look like the top methods for the Bay Minette Tigers to cool down before and during the game.

“I just start to hydrate throughout the week.”

“my mom puts really cold water on my cool wraps and I wear them during the game.”

“Before we go out we usually take a sip or whenever we come back in we take a sip, we drink some water and whenever we’re not hitting we have our cool wraps on.”

Meanwhile, as the girls are out on the field, parents in the stands and sidelines tried to hide from the scorching sun. Many parents said they prepared their children, the night before, to withstand the heat.

“Last night we made them drink Pedialyte to prepare for today,” said Mary Rohm, a parent of two players, “tons of water, every once in a while we’re just pouring water on ourselves.”

“I make sure she drinks a lot of water and you know stays hydrated, stay cool. We go get in the car in between games,” said another parent.

With fans on full blast, and cool wraps around their necks...The teams were more than ready to play.

Coach Adam Helton for the Central Baldwin All-Stars team said he prepared his team for these kinds of conditions.

“Mainly just stay hydrated, water, water, water and lots of Gatorade, electrolytes and they all got their frog togs and their cooling towels so I think they’ll be fine,” said Coach Helton.

One thing was clear, the heat wasn’t going to stop these teams from trying to take home a win.

“We come to win, so that’s what we’re going to do today,” said Helton, “this heat doesn’t phase them, so we’re ready to go.”

Some of the teams will be heading to Gulfport, Mississippi for the World Series Tournament in July.

Parents said they’re already preparing for the summer heat to keep turning up.

