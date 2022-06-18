Advertise With Us
An Auburn player reunites with old friends on the baseball battlefield

Homewood alum, Josh Hall, in dugout
Homewood alum, Josh Hall, in dugout(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Ole Miss took down Auburn 5 to 1.

It’s game day for Tiger fans, as Auburn is set for their first game in the College World Series Saturday against Ole Miss.

People from Birmingham made the trek to Omaha to cheer on the Tigers, including Homewood baseball coach, Lee Hall, and his family.

Coach Hall’s son, Josh, is on Auburn’s baseball team, unfortunately he’s injured right now, so won’t get to play, but get this... Josh actually played for Ole Miss before transferring to Auburn.

Some of his roommates in Oxford are top guys in the Ole Miss lineup, and just like old teammates stay friends, so do their parents.

“I think we will probably visit a lot before the game, and then separate when the game starts,” Hall said with a laugh.

Hall said he texts some of Josh’s former teammates’ dads at least once a week. A small baseball community, especially in the SEC.

The All-conference Game One starts at 6:00 p.m.

