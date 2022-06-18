City of Mobile recycling sites to temporarily stop accepting glass

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile recycling centers will temporarily stop accepting glass at its two recycling centers beginning Tuesday, June 21.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, the city’s regular recyclable processor, has said its Pensacola facility will be closed through mid-August due to a machinery breakdown.

The city’s recycling drop-off centers at 4851 Museum Drive and 308 Pinehill Drive will continue operating normally through this weekend, officials said. The sites will be closed Monday, June 20, for the Juneteenth holiday.

The drop-off sites will reopen Tuesday, June 21, but will not accept glass products. City officials said they expect the centers to remain open through Saturday, June 25, and will be evaluating the situation on a weekly basis.

