Five people injured in early morning shooting in Pensacola, police are investigating

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting the left five people injured

Pensacola police officials say that officers were dispatched to 15 E. Intendencia St, The Pelicans Nest in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found 3 victims in the parking lot suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A fourth victim showed up at a local hospital. Officials tell us that in all 5 people were shot, and a firearm was found at the establishment.

Pensacola police are conducting an investigation into this crime. They are asking the public to come forward with any information on this case. If you have any information please contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

