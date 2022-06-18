Advertise With Us
More than 100 men receive free health screenings Friday as FOX10 partners with Franklin Primary Health

By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - June is National Men’s Health Month.

That’s why FOX10 News partnered with Franklin Primary Health Center and offered free prostate screenings Friday morning.

The men who participated also got a free cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and other check-ups.

The screenings happened at FOX10 Studios in Mobile and at the Loxley Family Medical Center.

More than 100 men took advantage of the screenings at both locations.

